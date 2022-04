THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 2:43 p.m.



The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) issued a yellow level warning on Tuesday for rains and storms that may affect the regions of Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca, Águilas, Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón on Wednesday.

The alert, which will be in force from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., warns that, during the episode of rains and storms, up to 20 liters per square meter can accumulate in just one hour.