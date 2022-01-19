The first in the Russian Armed Forces brigade of anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) “Buk-M3”, which is part of the 8th Combined Arms Army, is deployed in the Southern Military District (SMD). report “Izvestia”, referring to sources in the Ministry of Defense.

The probable adversary of the 8th Combined Arms Army, which defends the Rostov region, the Caucasus and the Crimea, is called the southern forces of NATO in the publication. The publication assures that the Buk-M3, which is the most advanced air defense system (AD) in its class, can intercept targets at altitudes up to tens of thousands of meters.

Former Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ordzhonikidze noted that the Ukrainian military “over the past few years has been trained by Western specialists.” “From the south-western direction, imitation of bombing and missile launches on the territory of Russia was repeatedly carried out. Therefore, modern anti-aircraft systems are especially relevant there, ”the expert said.

In October 2021, air defense exercises were held at the Kapustin Yar training ground in the Astrakhan region, where, in particular, the Buk-M3 and Tor-M2 complexes repelled an attack by cruise missiles flying at extremely low altitudes.