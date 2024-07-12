BUSAN, South Korea — Last fall, Jina Kim and two friends splurged on a two-night stay at the Ananti at Busan Cove, a luxury resort with infinity pools, spas and restaurants, a private boardwalk and a 15,000-foot “Water House” — an indoor pool and sauna fed by natural hot springs. Rooms start at $369 a night.

“We spent the whole day at the hotel, swimming, eating and drinking,” said Kim, a 32-year-old former teacher who is now a housewife.

The friends were not worried about paying for the trip because they had a “gyemoim,” a financial planning group that people form to save money for future expenses. A gyemoim can help friends or family members split travel expenses and participate equally, regardless of their personal budgets.

“Honestly, if we didn’t do the gyemoim, it would have been very difficult for us to organize it,” Kim said.

Collective financial planning has a long history in many parts of the world.This practice originated because there was no financial market, and if you wanted to borrow some money, you had to self-finance.”said Euncheol Shin, an associate professor at KAIST College of Business in Seoul. He gave the example of a village 200 years ago that needed to buy rice seeds. Mechanisms for obtaining loans did not yet exist in many places, so villagers pooled their money, bought supplies and divided up what they harvested.

The practice evolved into a way for people to keep communities together.

Each member of a gyemoim contributes what are essentially “club dues.” As the balance grows, they explore how to spend it together.

Kim first formed a gyemoim with friends from a social club in 2014. They attended different universities and thought it would allow them to meet regularly. Initially, they each agreed to contribute 15,000 won, or about $11, a month. Over the years, they saved up about $2,200 and decided to spend it on a trip to the resort. By then, they were busy with their jobs and families, but they remained united, in part thanks to the gyemoim.

Young-hoon Lee, a teacher’s assistant, is part of a gyemoim consisting of two women and four men, each contributing 50,000 won, or about $36, each month.

“We became good friends in high school and remained friends as adults,” said Lee, 35. “At first, we just got together to have fun, but as we all got into work, we started thinking more about the future. So while maintaining our friendship is important, we also decided to support each other through important life events, like weddings or funerals.”

A gyemoim can work because of South Korea’s culture of trust. In places without such a tradition, Crowdfunding can be a bit risky if you don’t know your members well.