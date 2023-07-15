The South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, has made a surprise trip to Ukraine, where he will hold a summit with President Volodímir Zelenski, the South Korean Presidential Office reported this Saturday in a statement sent to the media.

Yoon and the South Korean first lady, Kim Keon-hee, arrived in Ukraine on July 15, crossing the border from Poland, where the president was visiting after having participated this week as a guest at the NATO summit in Vilnius (Lithuania).

The president first visited the scene of the massacre in the town of Bucha, near the capital kyiv.

“The president first visited the scene of the massacre in the city of Bucha, near the capital Kiev, and the city of Irpin, where missile attacks have been concentrated on civilian residential areas,” the brief statement said.

The South Korean leader plans to hold a meeting this Friday wreath at a war memorial before holding a summit with Zelenski, of which no further details have been provided at this time.

This is the first visit by a South Korean president to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.

The meeting can serve to analyze and redesign the type of support that Seoul is providing to kyiv.

Although The South Korean Executive has maintained its position of not directly supplying offensive weapons to a State at warYoon suggested a few months ago the possibility of providing weapons to Ukraine if Russian troops indiscriminately attack civilians.

However, this allusion, which cheered countries like the US and Ukraine itself, prompted Russia to respond by threatening to supply North Korea with sophisticated weapons if the South were to deliver lethal weapons to Ukraine.

This warning, broadcast by the former Russian president and current vice president of the Security Council Dmitri Medvedev, disturbed South Korean public opinion and seems to have cooled since then. the possibility of Seoul taking a more active role in terms of military support.

The summit between Yoon and Zelenski will be the second between the two leaders after the one they held within the framework of the G7 summit that was held in May in Hiroshima (Japan) and to which both South Korea and Ukraine attended as invited nations.

during that meeting Yoon decided to deliver more non-lethal supplies to kyivsuch as ambulances or mine detectors, which were already sent this past week.

