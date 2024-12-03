The South Korean National Assembly voted this Tuesday in favor of lifting martial law decreed by the South Korean presidentYoon Suk Yeol, in a extraordinary plenary session convened shortly after the president announced this exceptional measure.

In the plenary session, the opposition forces that dominate the chamber have approved with 190 votes in favor of the revocation of martial lawwhich according to the South Korean Constitution obliges the president to withdraw that measure.

The president of the country had declared this Tuesday the martial law –which prohibits political activities in any area– with the objective of “eradicate pro-North Korea forces”a measure that came at the height of tension between the two countries as a result of the rapprochement between Pyongyang and Moscow that has occurred during the last few months.

Yoon had addressed the country to announce the adoption of this emergency measure, pointing out that martial law It is necessary to “protect the constitutional order” in the Asian countrywhich has still technically been at war with North Korea since the 1950s, when the parties agreed to an armistice that ended the fighting in the absence of a peace treaty.