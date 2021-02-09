The company, the operator of the “Kakotok” messaging application, the largest in South Korea, announced a record quarterly profit due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, a day after its founder pledged to donate more than half of his fortune.

Although the pandemic killed nearly two million people in the world and crippled economic life in it, it was the cause of the prosperity of many technology companies in South Korea, including the “Samsung Electronics” for the manufacture of chips for example.

Cocoa Corp. revealed that its profits rose by 88.3 percent to reach 150 billion won (134 million dollars) in the last quarter of last year on an annual basis, the highest quarterly figure achieved by the company since its inception.

Sales rose 45.7 percent to 1.24 trillion won.

The earnings announcement came the day after Cocoa founder Kim Byom-soo sent a letter to his employees saying, “I pledge to donate more than half of the assets that I have throughout my life to solve social problems.”

Forbes described Kim as the “biggest winner” in South Korea during the Covid-19 crisis, as virus prevention measures prompted people to use messaging apps, e-commerce platforms and online video games.