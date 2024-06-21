Yonhap: The South Korean Foreign Ministry will summon the Russian ambassador because of the agreement between the Russian Federation and the DPRK

Russian Ambassador to South Korea Georgy Zinoviev will be summoned to the country’s Foreign Ministry, reports Yonhap citing sources.

The department will convey to the diplomat Seoul’s position on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed by the Russian Federation and the DPRK, which provides for military assistance in the event of an attack on one of the parties, the agency notes.

In particular, First Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun will emphasize that Russia’s military cooperation with the DPRK is a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions prohibiting activities that could contribute to Pyongyang’s arms buildup.

In addition, the ambassador will be made to understand that Seoul will provide Ukraine with weapons in response to Moscow signing the treaty.

Earlier, Yonhap reported that the South Korean authorities would tighten sanctions against Russia by introducing new restrictions on the supply of goods. The list of items prohibited for export, created in connection with the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine in 2022, will be expanded by 243 items. In total, it will contain 1,402 product categories.