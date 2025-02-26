South Korea celebrates its newborns with both maternal joy and administrative relief. The fertility rate From the Asian country, the lowest in the world, grew in 2024 for the first time in nine years, according to the data revealed Wednesday by the government agency … Korea statistics.

The average number of children per woman throughout their reproductive life was located last 0.75. In 2024 the rate had marked 0.72, Its eighth consecutive fall since 1.24 of 2015. The slight rebound, however, is still far from the replacement level, encrypted in 2.1 children per woman. In comparative terms, current guarismo barely supposes a third of that required to keep the population – a separate inmigration, meager in South Korea.

This accused universal tendency, nowhere as evident as in South Korea, raises problems implications for the medium and long-term socioeconomic model, to the point that President Yoon Suk-Yool –inmerso in a process of dismissal and section of the Being able to try to impose martial law at the beginning of December – came to declare a “national demographic crisis.” From then on, his government has launched several specific campaigns, such as loans for the acquisition of housing aimed at newly married and first -time parents, as well as incentives for those companies that adopt conciliation policies or foster paternal casualties.

The administration, in need of good news, has come to get breastfeeding in the face of the positive data released today. These respond to «Fast implementation of government measures»has assured the presidential secretary of Demographic Planning, You Hye-Mi, during an appearance before South Korean media.

Weddings and babies

Korea statistics spokesman Park Hyun-Jung, on the other hand, highlighted the achievement of «a change in social values, with a more positive vision of marriage and birth rate ». “It is difficult to determine how much each factor contributed to the increase in births, but they all influenced each other,” he added.

These explanations refer to the correlation between marriages and birthseven more intimate if possible in a conservative society such as the South Korean, where the number of weddings usually predict with one or two years of advance the course of the birth rate. In that sense, the future seems hopeful: marriages increased by 2024 by 14.9%, the largest jump in a historical series that dates back to 1970.

The thriving performance in the marital bed, however, remains exceeded by the mortuary. In 2024, 238,300 South Koreans arrived in the world compared to 358,400 that leftresulting in an annual diminish of approximately 120,000 people, the consecutive fifth. The population of South Korea, therefore, was slightly reduced to 51.75 million inhabitants, a little closer to the 36.22 million that the government agency projects by 2072, unless families, and with them joy, Keep growing.