At the Park Hyatt Hotel in Paris, Narae Kim combines the Nashi pear she ate as a child in South Korea and the Williams pear used in eau de vie to create an eye-catching dessert: a fan of Williams pear slices, some marinated in jasmine and others cooked in bergamot oil, together with quenelles of pear and cassava sorbet, bathed in Nashi pear liqueur.

Kim had wanted to study baking in France since she was young, taking baking and pastry classes in high school and participating in grueling baking competitions at university in South Korea.

When Kim brainstorms dessert ideas, she always starts with fruits like apricots, melons, and cherries and builds on her ideas using the French pastry skills she’s developed.

“I’m not looking to create something with a Korean twist,” he said. “It happens naturally.”

Kim, 33, is just one of several South Korean-born chefs who sought French culinary training but, in the process, have created a distinctive genre of pastry. Her work defines a growing category of confectionery art that is not confined to either South Korea or France. She generates long lines and exerts influence throughout the baking world.

His breads are unlike what customers might find at Tous Les Jours or Paris Baguette, the two beloved South Korean bakery chains that introduced locals to uniquely French-Asian creations. Still, those bakeries were the entry point into the world of French pastries for some of the chefs taking that fusion further.

Enjoying one of those baked goods was for Erica Abe a Sunday ritual on par with going to church in Seoul as a child. After mass, her mother used to take her to choose a bread at a nearby Paris Baguette location.

“I think it was my first memory of a taste for pastries,” said Abe, 37, the first Asian pastry chef at Benu, the renowned tasting menu restaurant in San Francisco.

After learning about pastry chefs on television as a teenager, Eunji Lee presented her parents with a 10-year plan to study in France that ended with her being “one of the best pastry chefs in the world.”

Lee, 35, has polished her style at Lysée, the bakery she opened with her husband, chef Matthieu Lobry, nearly a year ago in Manhattan. Inside, one will find a corn mousse that looks like an emoji; the Lysée, their signature brown rice mousse cake, which looks like a midcentury Polly Pocket item; and fervor for each one.

Other pastry chefs, like Yona Son, had to seek French training in less conventional ways. After graduating from culinary arts programs in Busan, South Korea, where she grew up, and New York City, Son bought about 50 American and French cookbooks and watched pastry chefs on YouTube.

At his bakery in Seoul, Patisserie Armoni, he garnishes financiers with sweet potato, black sesame and sweet bean rice cakes. She spreads her delicate polvorones with ganache made with soybean paste and caramel.

“Armoni is like ‘harmony’ with a French accent,” said Son, 33, “I wanted to explain Korean things and European or American dessert things and bring them together in harmony.”

By: ELYSE INAMINE