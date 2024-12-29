This same week, South Korean authorities estimated around 1,000 North Korean soldiers who have died or been wounded in fighting in Russia’s Kursk region.

The General Staff of the South Korean Army has warned this Sunday that North Korea is already finalizing a new military deployment to support Russian forces in the Ukrainian war.

“A comprehensive intelligence assessment shows that North Korea is preparing to rotate or increase troop deployment to Russia, while currently supplying 240-millimeter rocket launchers and 170-mm self-propelled artillery,” he said. the General Staff in a statement picked up by the official South Korean news agency Yonhap.

“There are also some indications that the North is increasingly moving toward manufacturing and supplying explosive drones, first revealed during Kim Jong Un’s on-site inspection in November,” he added. the South Korean Army.

