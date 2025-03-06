A South Korean Air Force Hunting has accidentally released eight bombs This Thursday during a real fire exercise in Pocheon, 50 kilometers north of Seoul. The maneuver has caused damage to several homes and has left a balance of seven people injured, according to the South Korean army.

The incident occurred at 10:05 local time (2:05 in Spain) when the plane participated in joint real fire maneuvers between the Air Force and the South Korean army.

The projectile hit the Idong-Myeon district of the town of Pocheon, destroying seven buildings, including a churchand leaving four people seriously injured and three with minor injuries, according to a statement from the Air Force.

“We deeply regret the damage caused to the civilian population And we express our desire for a prompt recovery of the injured. We will implement all the necessary measures to compensate for those affected, “the Army said in a statement.

The Air Force has launched a response committee headed by the Deputy Chief of the Joint General Staff, Park Ki-Wan, to investigate the causes of the accident and evaluate the damage.

The accident occurred outside the training area, within the framework of the joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States, which are carried out in the region as part of the preparations for the annual Freedom Shield exercise, and in an area located about 25 kilometers from the border with North Korea.

Various aircraft, including F-35A, F-15K and FA-50 fighters participated in the maneuvers.

The bombs involved in the incident, identified as MK-82, are Destructive power devices used to attack infrastructure such as bridges and buildings. According to military data collected by the local Yonhap news agency, a single bomb can generate a crater up to 8 meters in diameter and has an impact radius similar to that of a football field.

The authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the error and if there were failures in the security protocols during the year.