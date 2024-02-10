The South is suffering from carnival crowds: streets and squares temporarily closed, 'just come back tomorrow'

Cities and villages in the carnival area, especially in the south of the Netherlands, experience a busy Saturday. In Tilburg, the municipality even advises people to come a day later. “Kruikenstad is full, come to carnival tomorrow so you won't have to stand in the crowd to get out of the station, into the city or onto a square,” is the advice.
10-02-24, 21:31
