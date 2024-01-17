The crisis in the South, the Pnrr is already to be considered a wasted opportunity. And it will get worse and worse

The situation of Noon in Italy worries and despite the funds of Pnrr, which should have served mainly to help the South fill this gap with the rest of the country. But things aren't exactly going that way, on the contrary the data speaks clearlythere is a continuum worsening. This can be seen from a projection, published in the latest report of the Svimezwho photographs – we read in Repubblica – the present and future of the South. From here to 2080 the population in southern Lazio will drop by 8 million residents: the South will therefore have almost half of today's inhabitants. In the last twenty years, however, there have been fewer residents already been 1.1 million. The exodus from the poorest regions of Italy, and among the poorest in Europe, will therefore accelerate three times faster in the years to come. Europe had asked to stop this exodus through the largest public investment opportunity since the post-war period: the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, with over 215 billion euros which were largely supposed to “mend” the country.

But we can already say that this opportunity will be wasted. A somewhat surprising fact – continues Repubblica – concerns the tourismwhich for many would be the future of the South today it does not represent any flywheel True. “With 4.3 presences per inhabitant, Southern Italy ranks last among the main OECD countries, with a notable gap compared both to the group of smaller countries (Malta, Austria and Greece) and to the countries of larger dimensions (Spain, France and Germany)”, we read in a Svimez dossier on Istat data: “The number of tourist presences per inhabitant of the South is equal to less than half the average figure of the central-northern regions (8.9). And the southern regions are having greater difficulty in recovering drop in attendance suffered in 2020: the gap is in fact equal to -8.0% in the South, compared to -5.1% in the Centre-North”.

