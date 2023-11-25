The Russian group of troops “South” destroyed concentrations of manpower of two brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with the support of artillery and aviation in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The head of the group’s press center, Vadim Astafiev, announced this on November 26.

“In the Donetsk direction, units of the Southern Group of Forces, with the support of aviation and artillery fire, defeated concentrations of manpower of the 22nd and 28th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Kleshcheevka, Kurdyumovka, Razdolovka, Bogdanovka, Krasnoye and Vasyukovka DPR,” Astafiev is quoted as saying. TASS.

It is noted that the enemy lost up to 290 military personnel killed and wounded in this direction, and three vehicles were also destroyed.

The head of the press center of the “South” group also reported that during the counter-battery fight, the 152-mm D-20 howitzer, the 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and the Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station were destroyed.

A day earlier, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed two warehouses of aviation weapons at military airfields of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Operational-tactical and army aviation, drones, missile forces and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces hit enemy personnel and military equipment in 115 regions.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

