Russian military groups of troops “South” attacked four brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Donetsk People’s Republic. This was announced on November 9 by the head of the group’s press center, Vadim Astafiev.

“In the Donetsk direction, units of the Southern Group of Forces, with the support of aviation, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems, defeated the manpower and equipment of the 22nd, 54th, 93rd mechanized brigades and the 79th air assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”, – he noted.

Astafiev clarified that the enemy positions were located in the areas of Marinka, Kleshcheevka, Andreevka and Sporny. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 235 killed and wounded, as well as three armored combat vehicles and four vehicles.

According to him, during the counter-battery fight, the Russian military also destroyed the Ukrainian Msta-B and D-30 howitzers, the Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount and shot down ten Ukrainian drones.

Earlier that day, aviation, missilemen and artillerymen of the Eastern group of Russian troops destroyed up to 145 Ukrainian military personnel in the southern Donetsk direction. Areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of units of the 79th Airborne Assault, 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade and 128th Brigade of the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Novomikhailovka, Staromayorskoye, Urozhaynoye and Priyutnoye were hit.

Earlier, on November 7, the Southern Group of Forces repelled seven attacks in one day and defeated the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk direction in cooperation with aviation and artillery. The enemy was hit in the areas of the settlements of Razdolovka, Minkovka and Kleshcheevka.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

