LAFC wants to sell Brian Rodríguez for $8 million, they are not going to loan him out. Flamengo is not willing to pay it, they had already negotiated a loan and they changed the game. (info @simpraisa).

I wonder if America will want to pay so much for the Uruguayan…

– Alvaro Cruz Santibanez (@AlvaroCruzS) July 29, 2022