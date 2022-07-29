The transfer market for this summer is still open and for this reason Club América could continue reinforcing its squad and even more so when the departure of a player not trained in Mexico takes place and in the last few hours there has been a rumor of a possible player who interested in Coapa to supply Ferdinand Ortiz.
The azulcrema team continues to struggle with scoring, because in the first four games they have played in the Apertura 2022 tournament, they have only been able to score three times, so to improve the offense they would have the Uruguayan in their sights brian rodriguezplayer of Los Angeles F.C. of Major League Soccer.
Unfortunately for the Águila cause, in the last few hours a competitor would have emerged for the services of the 22-year-old Uruguayan youth who can play as a left or right winger and center forward.
It is nothing more and nothing less than the flamingo from Brazil, a team that would have already reached an agreement with the footballer and his entourage, but not with the Californian team.
According to information from the journalist TUDN, Alvaro Cruz Santibanez, Los Angeles F.C. they only intend to sell it and immediately, while the Cariocas would like a loan until December with an option to buy eight million dollars if he participates at least 45 minutes in 60% of the games.
In such a way that the Coapa directive should quickly manage its interest and make a purchase offer that is close to the claims of the flamingoso that you can compete with the team and win a game in the signing bid.
It is worth mentioning that in the last few hours a rumor has emerged about the supposed interest of the Sporting Gijon of Grupo Orlegi for the services of the Spanish central Jorge Merea situation that would allow freeing up an Untrained position in Mexico, in order to register the South American attacker.
