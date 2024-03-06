Despite not having full confidence in the Cruz Azul environment, especially after the Juan Escobar case, the reality is that Martín Anselmi has done an excellent job so far in the tournament. Despite the accumulation of casualties and the feeling that the light blue team perhaps has a short squad, the Argentine coach has those from the country's capital as sub-leaders of the Liga MX, this work and what he previously did with Independiente, they have in the sights of one of the best teams on the continent.
Universal Sports assures that the Ecuadorian Football Federation has its sights on Anselmi to take the team in case a change is made after the Copa América. Remember that before arriving at the machine, the coach was champion and later finalist of the league in Ecuador with Independiente and from that moment, Martín was positioned as one of the strong men to take on “la Tri”,
At this moment there is no communication with the people of Cruz Azul, nor with the people of Anselmi, the people of the tricolor are only following up on the Argentine's work and are very surprised by his immediate adaptation to the Liga MX, in addition, they like a lot about Martín, the physical and playing style that he insists on giving to his teams, as well as his constant work with youth players, this being one of the best virtues of the very young 38-year-old coach.
#South #American #national #team #Anselmi #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply