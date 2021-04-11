A study in Israel showed that the Corona virus strain discovered in South Africa was able to “penetrate” the Pfizer-Bionic vaccine to some extent, despite the low prevalence of the strain inside Israel, and the study was not subject to peer evaluation.

The study, whose results were published on Saturday, compared nearly 400 people who tested positive for the virus, 14 days or more after they received a dose or two of the vaccine, and a group of other infected people who were not immunized with the vaccine.

The study, conducted by Tel Aviv University in cooperation with Clalit, the largest healthcare institution in Israel, stated that it detected the strain discovered in South Africa in approximately one percent of all cases studied.

She explained that the prevalence of the strain among patients who received two doses of the vaccine was eight times higher than the rate among unvaccinated patients, by 5.4 to 0.7 percent.

The researchers said that this indicates that the vaccine is less effective with the South African strain, compared to the original strain of the virus, as well as the strain discovered in Britain.

“We detected the proportion of the South African strain disproportionately higher among the infected people who received the second dose of the vaccine, compared to the group of unvaccinated individuals. This means that the South African strain is able, to some extent, to penetrate the protection of the vaccine,” said researcher Addy Stern.

The researchers cautioned, however, that the study was conducted on a small group of individuals infected with the strain due to its scarcity in Israel.