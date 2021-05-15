Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez “has feelings” for actor Ben Affleck. The romantic ties of the artists are reported by Us Weekly, citing a source.

“Jen really enjoyed her trip to Montana and enjoyed her friendship with Ben. She has feelings for Ben. They are in no hurry, but everything goes to a romantic relationship, “- said the source.

Earlier in May, it became known that Affleck and Lopez had a joint vacation in Montana at a ski resort. The couple was photographed in the actor’s car, and they were also spotted together at the Lopez mansion in Los Angeles. In April, the singer broke off her engagement with baseball player Alex Rodriguez, whom she had dated since 2017. In January, Affleck parted ways with his beloved actress Ana de Armas.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged 17 years ago, but broke off the engagement and broke up.