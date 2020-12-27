The Russian heavy attack unmanned aerial vehicle “Okhotnik” will use weapons on air targets for the first time in exercises in 2021, reports RIA News citing the source.

The first missile launches from the Okhotnik UAV are scheduled for the second half of 2021. Launches on real air targets are provided.

It is also planned to test the “Hunter” with the use of weapons of the “air-to-surface” class.

Earlier it was reported that the newest unmanned aerial vehicle “Okhotnik” made the first joint flight with the Su-57. The flight lasted over half an hour. The Okhotnik drone is practically invisible to radar detection equipment.