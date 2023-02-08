Russia has developed a transport drone aircraft type TRAMP (transport aviation multifunctional platform) of a classic layout, which is designed to deliver and drop cargo weighing up to 250 kg at a distance of more than 600 km. The source said, “RIA News» in the military-industrial complex on Wednesday, February 8.

As reported, the drone is also designed to perform tasks that are dangerous for manned aircraft in adverse weather conditions. According to the interlocutor of the agency, the key feature of the car is a large cargo compartment with a volume of 2650 liters, with which you can load bulky cargo on board, as well as drop it non-stop with a parachute to a given point. It is added that the cruising speed of the device is 195 km / h, the cruising ceiling is 3 thousand meters.

Among the operational features stand out the chassis, which allow you to take off and land on poorly prepared and short sites, and a cargo rescue system. On an aircraft, you can replace the wing, engine and landing gear.

TRAMP is also suitable for civilian use and can be used to monitor large areas. In addition, it is suitable for use in agriculture. So, fertilizer sprayers, as well as radar, optical, cartographic and other special equipment can be installed in the cargo compartment.

Earlier, on January 27, the director of the Rostec state corporation, Sergey Chemezov, said that the company was developing reconnaissance and strike copters that could swarm the enemy. He also added that drones are being developed specifically for the needs of a special military operation, and in this matter the corporation is working together with the Ministry of Defense. With the help of such technology, they managed to significantly influence the nature of hostilities.

On January 24, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Tsarskie Wolves military advisory group, announced that four Marker robots in reconnaissance and strike versions would be delivered to the Donbass in February. First, they will be tested at the training ground, and after the elimination of possible shortcomings, they will go to the battlefield.