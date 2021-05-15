There are currently no ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip. This was announced on May 15 on its website Israeli State Radio, citing a senior source.

“Now we are not talking about a ceasefire,” he said.

Earlier that day, it was reported that the Palestinian movement Hamas had told mediators in negotiations with Israel that a key requirement for de-escalating the conflict in the region was an Israeli ceasefire. As the head of the Politburo of the radical movement outside Palestine Khaled Mashal told Turkey, Qatar and Egypt are making efforts to de-escalate and stop Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli rockets destroyed the 11-story Al-Jal building in the Gaza Strip, which housed the offices of several of the world’s media outlets. The information about the planned explosion came to the owner of the building, Javad Mahdi. He was told that the visitors have an hour to leave the high-rise building.

The Israeli military explained that this tower was used by Hamas for military purposes.

Earlier that day, radicals from the Gaza Strip struck the city of Ramat Gan, killing one person. The settlement is located in the suburbs of Israel’s Tel Aviv, in the sky over which an air-raid siren sounded. One of the rockets fell near the Austrian embassy.

The aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict took place in early May. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict several Arab families in East Jerusalem, followed by protests and riots, writes Gazeta.ru…

On May 10, the radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation. After Israel refused to comply with its demands, members of the group began shelling the country’s territory from rocket launchers.