Scientist Alexander Lukanin, who was detained in the framework of a criminal case of high treason in favor of China, was sent to a pre-trial detention center by a decision of the Tomsk court, said TASS source familiar with the situation on Saturday 3 October.

It is noted that Lukanin was sent to a pre-trial detention center on Wednesday, September 30.

In turn, a law enforcement agency’s source clarified that 64-year-old Lukanin was detained on suspicion of transferring to China secret Russian developments “related to alternative power sources.”

“Law enforcement agencies, accompanied by FSB officers, conducted a search in the Tomsk apartment of the scientist’s wife on September 29, after which he was taken to the Tomsk pre-trial detention center,” he said.

There is no official confirmation of this information.

Alexander Lukanin worked at the Tomsk Polytechnic University, and then got a job at the Institute of Strength Physics and Materials Science of the SB RAS. There he was engaged in the development of high-voltage power supplies. Subsequently he went to work in China.