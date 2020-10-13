Doctors successfully operated on the grandmother of the man who opened fire in the Nizhny Novgorod region, reports TASS, citing a source in the medical community.

An elderly woman was wounded in the abdominal cavity. Now her condition is assessed as extremely serious.

Prior to that, it was reported that the shooter’s grandmother died of her injuries.

Last night it became known that doctors operated on all three victims of the shooting near Nizhny Novgorod.

The incident took place yesterday, October 12, in the village of Bolsheorlovskoye. The young man began shooting at people, and then disappeared into the forest. Three men died on the spot, three more were injured and were hospitalized. The police are looking for the gunman.

The media reported that the shooting was staged by an 18-year-old boy who quarreled with his grandmother and shot her, after which he killed a neighbor and shot two more people at the bus stop.