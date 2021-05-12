Eight victims of the shooting in the Kazan gymnasium can be transferred to Moscow for treatment. It is planned to transport people on board the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“The question of evacuating eight victims to Moscow is now being considered,” he said. TASS May 12 source in medical services.

In total, 21 people were injured during the shooting, 18 of them were children. Two victims are in critical condition. In total, eight schoolchildren received bullet wounds.

Nine more people died, including eight minors.

According to Ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova, several victims have undergone surgery and have already recovered from anesthesia.

On May 11, 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev opened fire at gymnasium No. 175. The attacker was detained by FSB officers. A criminal case was initiated.

The Tatarstan authorities will allocate 1 million rubles to the families of those killed in the shooting. In addition, 400 thousand rubles will be paid to those who were seriously and moderately injured, 200 thousand rubles – to those who received minor injuries.

May 12 in the republic is declared a day of mourning for those killed as a result of the shooting.