In Moscow, at the Lotte Plaza hotel, an attack was made on the ex-wife of the football player of the Khimki club Denis Glushakov, which became known on Saturday, December 3.

According to our information, the incident took place on the evening of November 23rd. A few days later, the victim went to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with a concussion, a closed craniocerebral injury and bruises. After providing medical assistance, the girl went home.

In an interview with Izvestia, Daria did not confirm or deny what happened.

“It’s okay,” she said, adding that she didn’t understand what was being said.

Law enforcement officers began an investigation into the incident.

Earlier, on November 22, a man killed a taxi driver on Elninskaya Street in Moscow because of 5,000 rubles and a bank card. According to Izvestia, on the night of November 21, the offender sat in the back seat of a taxi car and strangled the driver with a seat belt.