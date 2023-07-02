The Russian military thwarted an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to go on a counteroffensive near the village of Berkhovka, Artemovsky district, in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). About this on Saturday, July 1, said “RIA News» a source in the command of the group of troops “South”.

During the day, aviation and artillery of the “Southern” group of forces attacked the enemy, who was stopped in the gray zone by units of the Russian airborne troops, he said.

“More than 200 Ukrainian servicemen, five tanks, eight infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and more than 10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Valkyrie and Leleka-100 types were destroyed,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

In just a day, Ukraine launched more than 300 militants into the attack, supported by six tanks and 10 armored combat vehicles from the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he said.

Earlier that day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 15 enemy attacks had been successfully repulsed in the Donetsk direction. During the fighting in this direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 265 people, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, eight vehicles, two Msta-B howitzers, and one D-20 gun.

On June 30, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that the Russian armed forces had suppressed an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct reconnaissance in force in the Zaporozhye direction. In addition, Russian troops inflicted fire damage on the accumulation of Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the area of ​​​​the village of Levadne in the Zaporozhye region.

Also during the briefing on June 30, Konashenkov said that the Russian Armed Forces in the Krasnoliman direction repelled the attack of the Ukrainian enemy near the village of Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). More than 50 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two D-30 howitzers, one D-20, as well as the Gvozdika installation, were liquidated, the department specified.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

