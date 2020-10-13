The widespread drunkenness of Russians is a myth that was launched by foreigners, after which it was picked up by the population of Russia itself, says Mikhail Smirnov, an expert on the alcohol market, editor-in-chief of the Alkogol.ru website. He told about this in an interview with “Lenta.ru” in the framework of the project “Myths about Russia”

“Russia has never got drunk, if we say so. There was no such thing that she is always accused of – indiscriminate drunkenness. Otherwise, the country would have collapsed a long time ago, but somehow the country has been living, moreover, since the appearance of strong alcohol, ”the expert is sure.

According to Smirnov, the first source of the myth about Russian drunkenness can be called the French Marquis Astolphe de Custine, who wrote about this in his memoirs about a trip to Russia in 1839. In the country, this statement was picked up because of what “the foreign countries said,” he said.

The expert explained that alcohol exists in the culture of a huge number of countries and has been present since the appearance of man. “Agriculture appeared for the emergence of roughly speaking beer, and then for food. So it happened – first beer, and then food, “- said Smirnov.

“There is absolutely nothing special here, because alcohol has penetrated into all spheres of activity. Suppose the same cakes are initially prepared with the addition of cognac, rum, and so on. If you take a well, properly made “potato” cake, having eaten two, you will drink up to 30-45 grams of cognac or rum “ Mikhail Smirnov, chief editor of “Alkogol.ru”, expert on the alcohol market

According to Smirnov, the level of alcohol consumed per capita in Russia is approximately 10 liters per year and it was established “100 or even 200 years ago.” This value fluctuates slightly – slightly increases during a crisis and falls during an economic recovery.

