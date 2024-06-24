Ministry of Emergency Situations: in a fire in Fryazino, people were cut off from the evacuation route due to explosions

People who were trapped in fire during a powerful fire in Fryazino were cut off from the escape route. About it reported Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Moscow Region Alexey Loginov.

According to him, a series of explosions were heard in the building, which created a threat of collapse.