Paternity gives you the most intense love you will ever have in your life, and it also provides you with an unusual and little-commented mission: take care of the eschatological functions of your child until he is old enough to insist that you buy him a mobile phone.

Diapers are the most iconic of this process, what everyone relates to parenting. Just as a good cook knows when to take fish out of the oven, a good parent knows when the diaper is bulky enough and overflowing with gross domestic product and needs to be changed to avoid irritation.

Then we will have the dual stage, of leaving the diaper and having many leaks, until you become the king of the washing machine, and you get to know by heart how long the bed protector takes to dry or you end up buying three more.

The next step is the stage we are in now: full autonomy pisser but still little planning. And I’m not talking about having to stop in the middle of the highway for an emergency that did not exist in front of the restrooms in the service area. I think about the day to day. My daughter and her friends believe that they hold out until at the most unexpected moment, the dance of Saint Vitus enters them like the Last Warrior: “pee-pee-pee!”. And then you have to drop everything, find a tree, catch them by hand and help them piss without the jet splashing you.

And bring a handkerchief to dry, a handkerchief that you will have to endure knowing that it is full of urine.

Over time, they will want to do it alone, but for now when they squat down like a ninja turtle, more than once and two and 20 have wet a little.

There are tribes and sects that have collective breeding, and the closest thing we do in this country is take our children’s friends and friends to the toilet and clean their asses. Real love and friendship in the end could be realized in this. If you clean your ass, stay with him or her forever.

I imagine with joy the moment when they will go to the bathroom alone. But then we will have other anxieties: Will they clean the throne enough or will they sit like a beast in any infected toilet? Will they be locked up inadvertently? Will they put their panties and pants on the wet floor inadvertently? Will they be at the mercy of pedophiles?

Of course, I do not want to close the column without the necessary tribute to the great risk sport that is going to the bathroom while you take care of the little ones, because this implies entering with the whole circus of strollers, backpacks, scooters, children … And now I am not telling you with the restrictions of the pandemic, with bars and shops closed, and without public toilets.

In the end, it will be a matter of making adult diapers fashionable. If Apple released it, the iMeo would be a global success.

