The incident on the Iranian cargo ship Saviz in the Red Sea was due to the explosion of mines planted in the hull, the Iranian news agency reported on April 6. Tasnim…

According to him, the explosion occurred due to mines attached to the hull of the ship.

According to the agency, the vessel for several years was engaged in the observation and support of Iranian warships in the region, which, in turn, were sent to escort merchant ships.

TV channel N12 published images of Saviz, which show high-speed military boats, which can be used to attack ships.

In the past, Riyadh has accused Tehran of using the ship to attack Saudi courts in the Yemen area.

Earlier in the day, news agency Al-Arabiya co reported that an Iranian cargo ship belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had been attacked off the coast of Eritrea in the Red Sea.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Iranian ships have been attacked 12 times over the past few years, the agency reports. “Since the end of 2019, Israel has been using weapons, including water mines, to strike Iranian ships or those carrying Iranian goods as they travel to Syria in the Red Sea and elsewhere in the region,” the American newspaper Al-Arabiya was quoted as saying. …

Earlier, on March 1, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran for the explosion on an Israeli ship in the Gulf of Oman. The explosion occurred on February 25 on an Israeli ship. There were no casualties as a result of the incident. The reasons for the explosion were not specified. At the same time, Netanyahu did not provide evidence, but called Iran the biggest enemy of Israel.

On March 25, Iran struck a cargo ship belonging to the Israeli company XT Management.

A container ship en route from Tanzania to India with cargo was hit by a missile fired by the Iranian military in the Arabian Sea early in the morning. The vessel was damaged, but continued on its way to the port of destination.

The Israeli authorities called the incident a deliberate attack on Iran.