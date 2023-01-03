In recent days, the source code of the fight title was leaked: Mortal Kombat 2, which was launched in 1993. Now a video showing various details of its programming has gone viral. Including the contents that did not appear in the final version.

The video in question was uploaded to a YouTube channel belonging to TehDrewsus and lasts two hours and forty minutes. Among the most notable of all that he found is a new fatality for Johnny Cage and a variant of Scorpion with blue skin. Although there are no answers as to why much of this content was left out of Mortal Kombat 2.

A Twitter user known as Pegasus Kid wrote a thread with the details found in the source code. It seems that Johnny Cage was one of those who suffered the most cuts in terms of his movements. Since they removed a couple of blows, as well as the fatality already mentioned. There was also a fatality removed from Shao Khan where he would smash his opponent with a giant portal hand.

All the secrets revealed by the source code of Mortal Kombat 2 They make for quite a lengthy but interesting read. Above all it is curious to see that there were thousands of animations for all the characters that were not used. Perhaps due to the technical limitations of the consoles of yesteryear.

What projects come from Mortal Kombat?

Mortal Kombat It is one of the longest running video game series and continues to be quite popular. youn only this year we will have a new mobile title known as Onslaught. According to its developers, this will represent a new way of experiencing the franchise.

As for his return to consoles, there have been no official news. Although some rumors suggested that it is already on the way, as well as some clues from its creators. However, it seems that we will have to wait a while to have a possible twelfth installment.

