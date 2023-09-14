The statement by former Verkhovna Rada deputy Ilya Kiva about the plans of the Ukrainian authorities to declare war on the Russian Federation does not correspond to reality. This opinion was expressed on September 13 by a source “RIA News” in Moscow.

“The declaration of war after a year and a half of defeats for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is an absurdity divorced from reality,” the agency’s interlocutor emphasized.

Earlier that day, Ilya Kiva wrote on his Telegram channel that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky is going to begin general mobilization in the country at the end of autumn. The former deputy also noted that the head of state is “everything ready” for an official declaration of war on Russia.

Before this, on September 3, it became known that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense had issued an order according to which men with limited fitness for military service would be called up.

At the end of August, Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Alexey Danilov said that additional mobilization would most likely be announced in the country. At the same time, bills on the mobilization of parliamentarians and officials were registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Martial law has come into force in Ukraine since February 2022, while at the same time the law on general mobilization is in force in the country. According to the order, men aged 18 to 60 years are prohibited from traveling abroad.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.