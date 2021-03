sunday runway Javier Pérez Garrido, Alba Vivancos, Carmen Checa, Reme Garrido and Serafín Pérez. / PABLO SÁNCHEZ / AGM

Much emotion contained in a concert in which the spectators seemed to forget for a few moments the pandemic that has paralyzed, for yet another year, the Holy Week festival in Cartagena. All this thanks to the stellar performance in the El Batel Auditorium of the Music Unit of the Tercio de Levante of the Marine Infantry that, under the baton