As usually happens in almost all extraordinary stories, that of the Uruguayan Juan Pablo Culasso He has been fed with a good dose of disobedience. First it was his mother who ignored the instructions given to her at the only school for the blind in Montevideo. “Don’t move the furniture in the house,” the teacher told him. “He will learn the way, like any blind child.” The teacher continued and concluded her command: “If you move the furniture, he will bump into it all the time.” The mother listened, but was not convinced. “If you change it, he will learn the new way,” she replied.

Juan Pablo Culasso, 38, remembers that exchange a few days after being awarded in Portugal as part of the 2024 promotion of The Explorers Club 50, dedicated to fifty people “who are changing the world and who the world needs to know about,” according to the website of this American organization. Blind since birth, Culasso was recognized for the work he has developed during 20 years as a nature conservationist and sound technician, as well as for his work in favor of inclusion and accessibility for blind people, in experiences like those he has lived in the most fascinating environments of the American continent.

“Sound is like a book: it allows you to imagine everything. That’s why I say that a sound is worth a thousand images. It’s fabulous, with sounds and books you can go wherever you want,” he tells América Futura in a telephone conversation from Bogotá, where he lives. His memory is populated with melodies from nature, which he has explored in the swamps of his native Uruguay, in the plains of the Pantanal in Brazil, in the enigmatic cloud forests of Colombia or in the inhospitable places of Antarctica. These and other soundscapes are collected in 15 digital albums that bear his signaturebut they also lodge in the folds of his privileged mind.

The gift of absolute pitch

“It all started as a game,” he says. When he was a child, his father used to read him an encyclopedia about birds, accompanied by cassettes that played their songs and their corresponding Latin names. He listened to them and memorized them. Later, he did the same when he was given a new cassette that contained songs from birds common in neighboring Argentina. And the game continued, Juan Pablo says, until his teacher Susie, with whom he studied piano for nearly eight years, revealed the mystery: the little memorizer had been born with the gift of “absolute pitch,” the brain condition that allows him to identify sound frequencies and associate them with musical notes. Thanks to this quality, over time he would be able to identify 1,000 species of birds, of which he has memorized some 3,000 different sounds.

But before he realized that gift that would lead him to discover his vocation, he had to overcome the barriers that formal education put in his way. He remembers that a school in Montevideo rejected him: “We don’t have the pedagogy to teach a blind child,” they told his mother. In high school, he also remembers, several teachers ignored him. “They did to me what they call today bullying”, he adds.

It was not easy – sometimes impossible – to get hold of Braille texts. “Uruguay does not have a policy to ensure that blind people have smooth, fluid and constant access to educational material,” says Culasso. If he had obeyed the social mandate, he says, he would have resigned himself to studying law. “They put this chip in our heads,” he says. But the chip did not work and the young man, disobedient, went against the current.

He says that the family’s courage made up for the unpleasantness of the obligatory passage through the educational system. “My parents looked for a way to provide me with experiences and stimulate me as much as possible,” he says. Together with them and his two brothers, he explored the Uruguayan countryside, camped on the Atlantic coast, and traveled by boat along some of its rivers. When he was 16, on an expedition he made with his father to observe birds in the northwest of the country, he came across an ornithologist who lent him his recorder. Juan Pablo pressed the REC button and recorded the song of the Kingfisher, the bird with a crest. punk which sounds like a rattle in Uruguayan lands.

“It was like a revelation. I asked myself: how do you continue recording birdsong and working with birds? That’s why I’m here today,” he recalls.

After that sort of epiphany, there was a family move that would change the course of his days. It happened in 2005, when his father, a systems engineer, accepted a job opportunity in Campinas, in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo. Once there, Juan Pablo introduced himself to the Frenchman Jacques Vielliard, founder of the Fonoteca Neotropical, the fifth largest nature sound laboratory in the world“I can’t pay you, but I can give you the knowledge,” Vielliard told him. With this expert, he spent almost three years learning the processes for collecting, classifying and storing the recordings. “I learned why it is necessary to record the sounds of nature, beyond personal taste or satisfaction,” he says. “Sound heritage is something intangible and much more difficult to detect. Through the different soundscapes, for example, I have been able to show how the sounds of nature are being invaded or have disappeared because of those produced by humanity.”

The final stroke of luck came in 2013, when Juan Pablo was called up by the television contest SuperBrains National Geographic, which was looking for the “brightest mind in Latin America,” according to the promotion. Broadcast from Brazil, the program featured 20 people from all over the continent with extraordinary mental abilities, who had to overcome memory tests, solve complex calculations or auditory challenges in just a few minutes. Juan Pablo was the winnerafter identifying the songs of 15 birds chosen at random from 230 different birds. He named them in Latin without making any mistakes, just like when he played with his father at home in Montevideo.

“That opened many doors for me,” says Juan Pablo, referring to the impact of his participation in the NatGeo program. With the $45,000 he received as a prize, he was able to buy sophisticated recording equipment and continue his expeditions throughout the American continent. Since then, he has participated in various projects in defense of nature conservation, gives lectures and workshops, and also collaborates with the NatGeo sound collection. Macaulay Librarythe most important in the world.

“One has to be aware of the opportunities that life gives one,” he says. And on that level, that of awareness, he says that one question has persistently pursued him: “What can I do so that other blind people also have, at least in part, the experience that I have had over so many years?” The answer seems to have been found—at least in part—in Colombia, where he went to live with Sara, his traveling companion, in 2020. After the pandemic, Juan Pablo launched the first birdwatching route for people with visual disabilities in South America in that country, together with the Colombia Birdfair organization and the Río Cali Association. The initiative, financed by the United States Agency for International Development, was selected from among 1,500 proposals. “The project is scalable and sustainable in the long term,” he explains. It started in Cali, but was replicated in three other regions of Colombia, crossed borders and served as inspiration for experiences that took place in countries such as Paraguay or Panama.

“Much of what is done for us, blind people, is aimed at access to education, health and work, which is not bad, because the shortages are brutal. But there is never any talk about access to recreation and culture, which is just as important as access to work, health and education,” he reflects.

For Juan Pablo, it is time for people with some type of disability to take the reins of initiatives like the one they started in Cali. “We want to be the protagonists of our own paths,” he emphasizes. And at the end of the conversation he recalls the phrase “nothing for us without us,” which sums up what he understands by true inclusion: “You support us, be behind the scenes, but let us shine.”