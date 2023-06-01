Formerly in the orchard of Murcia the communication system was the sound of church bells or the sound of shells. This second served both to notify the gardeners of their turn to irrigate the land, and to warn of heavy rains. This historical practice is what gives the title ‘The cry of the shells’ (Editorial Adarve, 2022) to the tenth publication by Pascual Fernández Espín (Bullas, 1948). A novel set in post-war Murcia, about a family that suffers a great loss from the flood of 1946. This marks a before and after in the lives of the survivors.

The author merges fiction and history in a volume full of real data collected in a research and documentation process, consulting various archives, as well as personal testimonies, such as Manuel Mirón, the Civil Engineer, and the local mayoress of Salmerón. , rural nucleus of Moratalla.

‘The cry of the shells’ is the result of almost two years of getting up early. Every morning at 6:00 a.m. Fernández Espín’s mental alarm sounds. In the early hours of the morning is when he concentrates the most and while he drinks his coffee he finds inspiration. In this novel he has recreated one of the true stories that is still repeated: the death of people due to heavy rains. The last case in the Region of Murcia was in September 2022; A man died when a waterspout broke into his house in Javalí Viejo (Murcia) and dragged him some 300 meters.

“The sound of the shells arrived late – the author notes – to the ears of a family” made up of a couple and their son and daughter. The storm was faster than the two women who were trapped in an old house made of reeds and mud. This sad outcome led his father, Juancho, on a journey towards his own self-destruction. Between drunkenness and flight from grief and debts, he finds himself in the middle of a fight where a family enemy dies from a random shot. Without any fault, the gardener goes to jail.

While Fernández Espín was shaping this plot, the journalist Jordi Évole arrived in Murcia to record a report on the construction of the Cenajo dam by political prisoners. This arose from the Bachelor’s Thesis that Víctor Peñalver presented at the UMU where he pointed out that in the 50s the dam was known as ‘the tomb’ due to the deaths it caused.

The statements of the researcher and the journalist aroused the curiosity of the author, who decided to investigate this issue and change the course of the story at hand. In this way, the protagonist of the book went to work on the erection of one of the most important hydraulic works of the time. «The grandfather of the mayoress of the Salmerón district was working there. But he never heard that work called ‘the grave’. I think journalists have to investigate a lot more before generalizing in a headline,” he tells LA VERDAD.

The harshness of the story has its positive and romantic side. The protagonist’s son, Curro, lives a very passionate love story. “After doing the guerrilla war against Franco and separating from a beautiful woman in their youth, they cross paths again and there is a happy ending, despite the tragedy,” he concludes.