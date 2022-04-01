The Enzo and Dino Ferrari Autodrome is preparing to host the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the fourth round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, which currently sees Ferrari leading both world classifications. The 2022 edition of the Imola event will represent the first with the presence of the public from the return of Imola on the calendar in 2020. Although the return of Formula 1 to Santerno was propitiated by the anomalous circumstances created by the Covid pandemic, the administration of the racetrack, the ACI and the Emilia-Romagna Region have worked to ensure its permanence on the calendar in the medium term, currently guaranteed until 2025. All this in a context in which the world-famous Circus looks more and more beyond European borders, as evidenced by the new races in the Middle East and in the United States.

In recent years Imola has welcomed the return of various international motorsport categories, outlining an annual calendar of events of which Formula 1 represents the top event and of greatest interest for motorsport fans. Despite the recent relaunch of the plant, the administration has revealed its intention to plan a long-term future for the Imola circuit, as stated by the director of the racetrack Pietro Benvenuti: “There is the will on the part of everyone to ensure that every year and always going forward we succeed in giving a future to this racetrack that is not for the following year, but for the next fifty or sixty yearsalso considering that in 2023 we will turn seventy ”. All this led to the birth of the “The Sound of Imola” project, aimed at the structured organization of motor and musical events with which to enhance the whole of Emilia-Romagna through the circuit of the racetrack. The contents of the program were illustrated in a presentation press conference held in Bologna which saw the mayor of Imola Marco Panieri, the councilor for tourism Andrea Corsini, the councilor for the Autodromo Elena Penazzi, the president of the Bologna Tourist Territory. -Modena Mattia Santori and the plant manager Pietro Benvenuti. “The Sound of Imola is a calendar of major international events that we want to put together to make our territory known”, explains Elena Penazzi. “Through the Terre & Motori brand we have carried out this project to promote and communicate all these major events of 2022.”

“The Sound of Imola wants to represent the two souls that make up the beating heart of the city: music and engines”, reads the press release. “The roar of a Formula 1 engine, the silent and harmonious sound of an electric car, the solo of a guitar on stage, the thunderous applause of the audience: these are all sounds that immediately recall an emotion, a passion, a unique experience. The unforgettable sound of an event in Imola ”. The lowest common denominator is therefore personified by the emotionality, by the passion for sport and music that plays the role of catalyst for the tourist flow in the region. In addition to motorsport, in recent years the racetrack has also hosted important concerts such as AC / DC, Guns’ N Roses and Vasco Rossi. The 2022 calendar of “The Sound of Imola” sees the arrival of championships such as the GT World Challenge Europe, the ACI championships, the DTM, the European Le Mans Series, the Finali Mondiali Ferrari and Formula 1, as well as at the Historic Minardi Days. On the musical front, instead, the concerts of Vasco Rossi, for which it has already been sold out, of Pearl Jam and Cesare Cremonini are expected. “It is a year that gives us courage and strength to move forward over the next few years “, Welcome commented. “We have a task, to ensure that this racetrack is more and more multipurpose and used more and more”. In fact, 2022 represents only the first year of the project, whose calendars for 2023 and 2024 are already in the planning phase.

In addition to the social and cultural value of the events, the organizers will closely monitor the consequences on the territory. In fact, two studies have been launched to monitor the impact of the 2022 appointments on an economic and environmental level. On the latter front in particular, the CO2 levels deriving from the influx of the public, as well as from the cars engaged on the track, will be assessed. The organization of sustainable events has helped to put Imola in the front row to receive the FIA ​​3-star certification, as announced by Penazzi: “The racetrack has obtained an important certification at the level of the International Automobile Federation, an environmental certification that will soon be recognized with the 3 FIA starswhich are the highest recognition of the sustainability of the plants, so far obtained only by four other racetracks in the world “. Despite the recent signing of the contract to stay in the Formula 1 calendar until 2025, the organizational machine therefore continues to lay the foundations for a long-term future of the Santerno circuit, seizing every opportunity deriving from the world of motorsport and music.

The Sound of Imola 2022:

1-3 April: FANATEC GT WORLD CHALLENGE EUROPE

April 22-24: FORMULA 1 ROLEX GRAND PRIX MADE IN ITALY AND FROM EMILIA-ROMAGNA

6-8 May ACI RACING WEEKEND

May 13-15: EUROPEAN LE MANS SERIES

May 28: VASCO ROSSI

June 17-19: DTM

June 25: PEARL JAM

2 July: CESARE CREMONINI

27-28 August HISTORIC MINARDI DAY

1-4 September IMOLA IN MUSIC

25-31 October: FERRARI WORLD FINALS