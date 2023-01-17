The European Space Agency published a soundification of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano eruption, which occurred last year, which was created by Jamie Pereira with wind data from the mission. Aeolus. The phenomenon caused widespread destruction in the Pacific Island Nation of Tonga, ejecting material up to 58 kilometers into the atmosphere, triggering a tsunami of nearly 15 meters and creating a sonic boom that circled the globe twice, Europa Press reported. .