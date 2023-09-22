Ministry of Emergency Situations: the cause of the explosion in Tula was the plane’s transition to supersonic

The cause of the sound of an explosion in Tula, which frightened local residents, was the plane’s transition to supersonic speed, this was reported to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Tula Region, reports RIA News.

Earlier, a number of public pages reported the sounds of an explosion in a Russian city. As noted Telegram– Mash channel, citizens heard it at about 21:42 in the Proletarsky district, and at 21:37 in the Zarechye district the power went out due to an accident at the substation.

“The pops heard by residents of the Proletarsky district of the city of Tula were presumably a consequence of the plane switching to supersonic speed,” explained the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The department also said that power supply in the Zarechensky district of the city was restored, the cause was a technical malfunction, and the accident was eliminated.

Earlier, the Unified Dispatch Service (EDDS) of Tula reported that in the Zarechensky district almost five thousand people were left without electricity due to an emergency power outage. Electricity went out on Zavarnaya, Karpov, and Maxim Gorky streets. 4,832 residents were left without electricity, including 471 children.