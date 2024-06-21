Experts pointed out on Friday that an explosion was heard Thursday in the Mediterranean Sea, especially in Tuscany, Italy and the French island of Corsica, and some authorities and residents initially attributed it to an earthquake, which may have been caused by a falling meteorite.

The city of Campo nel Elba, located on the Italian tourist island of Elba off Tuscany, wrote on Facebook that a nearby tracking station “detected a seismic and acoustic event that was felt by everyone” at 14:30 GMT on Thursday.

Baptiste Veniero, regional director of the Office of Geological and Mining Research in Corsica, explained to Agence France-Presse on Friday that residents felt “two major tremors” recorded by the “Corte seismometer” in the Haut-Corsica region, Thursday at 2:30 p.m. GMT, “ Weak to moderate across the entire eastern front of Corsica.

He pointed out that the two recorded tremors “did not cause any damage.”

Veneiro pointed out that these two tremors, which lasted “for a little less than a minute, and the subsequent wave propagation for 45 seconds,” “are not related, in principle, to a telluric movement, and therefore to an earthquake, because the shape of the signals does not correspond to what we usually record in these cases.”

He explained that this situation “really reminds us of supersonic air movements,” as happens “when planes break the sound barrier, but here, the sound seems very loud for a supersonic plane.”

Veneiro pointed out that this could happen due to “a whole range of phenomena,” including “an underwater explosion or an air explosion,” but that it was linked to a “natural source is still the most likely,” considering that “the hypothesis that this is linked to an explosive meteor.” Or an asteroid” is “possible”. An explosive meteor is a luminous phenomenon resulting from the meteorite entering the atmosphere at high speed.

This is not the first time mysterious explosions have been heard on the island of Elba, according to what the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported. Similar events in 2012, 2016 and 2023 have not yet been explained.