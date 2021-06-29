Caught in a high register on my viola, my fingers search for the right notes under the rhythm of the baton. The beating heart of the orchestra at 1,5 m away, which we still maintain, is harder to find today. Too slow, not together calls the maestro, otherwise good, and we start Il Prigioniero (The Prisoner) by Luigi Dallapiccola for the umpteenth time again. His grueling opera is less melodic than its name but only lasts forty-five minutes: relief, because it’s the shortest opera I’ve ever played. Come on everyone, we can do this, the conductor encourages us, concentration! But it soon fragments in the orchestral drama: for a season we have been missing the excitement of playing for real instead of digital ears and eyes.

After many months of functioning in empty halls, the end is in sight, yet hope feels like torture because the relaxation comes too late. At the thought of the black, meters long cloths that are placed like bars over the rows of empty seats during every Saturday Matinee to create better acoustics, I lose my focus and play an unwanted solo. The red creeps up on my cheeks. But the contamination that threw a spanner in the works a year ago also feels undesirable. The false prosperity of paid leisure feels undesirable. And unwanted now feels like the end of the season. And even though my mistake is not justifying it, my life feels like a rehearsal for a concert that will never take place.

The flight into Dallapiccola’s wiry music offers solace, I dive into the dark fifteenth century of Philip II. I don’t know much about it, but the hope of a nameless prisoner from the title touches me. The Flemish patriot resists the Spanish rule and the Inquisition locks him up in a cell. One morning he follows the sound of a chiming clock which means freedom to him. He is framed, he falls prey. Five hundred years later, now that I too resist the order, his desire cuts through my marrow. I follow the music and suddenly I regret that this opera is so short.

Ewa Maria Wagner is a violist and writer.