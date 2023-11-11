The Soumahoro affair becomes complicated: the Chamber asks to investigate him

The case of the Soumahoro family becomes further complicated.

Indispensable premise: our Constitution is guaranteeist and presupposes that the accused is innocent up to the third degree of trial.

After the arrest of his wife and mother-in-law we remained a few days ago to the administrative protests of the Bologna Prosecutor’s Office regarding the appointment of the electoral representative and the related connected current account.

Now The newspaper offers us another delicate development and that is that after a session of the Bureau of the council for the elections in Montecitorio the deputy Luca Sbardella, group leader of the Fratelli d’Italia in the council, asked the Bologna magistrates to intervene with specific criminal investigations into Soumahoro.

Last October 18, the Court of Appeal of Bologna, as we said, notified the Chamber of Deputies of a provision challenging the regularity of the reporting of expenses for the 2022 electoral campaign.

The Court expresses this as follows: “The lack of transparency of the documentation produced does not allow us to define with certainty the extent of the expenses incurred by the candidate”.

However, this administrative act potentially has notable consequences.

In fact, it could disqualify the black deputy, as well as force him, as has already happened, to pay a heavy fine.

Sbardella, however, wants to see things clearly and understand whether the “lack of transparency” we are talking about could imply the use of other funds. In short, at this point the Chamber wants to know whether or not Soumahoro has drawn on the funds of the two cooperatives already under investigation for his electoral campaign. And here the wife and mother-in-law and the related management of the funds of the cooperatives he is investigating come back into play

This is a very significant evolution of the story because until now Soumahoro and his ideological defenders had taken refuge behind the fact that everything that was happening in his family did not concern him, as if his wife and mother-in-law, now under arrest, did not know the their husband and son-in-law, so to speak.

And as if, when they had dinner together in the evening after a day of work, they only talked about botany and collections of tropical butterflies but not about money or at least about the management of the two cooperatives and this even when Soumahoro was already a member of parliament.

In fact, a very weak line of defense, bordering on provocation to intelligence.

Now, the opening of an administrative front by the Court of Appeal of Bologna could be the key to entering the criminal case and directly investigating whether there have been improper mix-ups, which the Latina Prosecutor’s Office did not do.

On the other hand, all the “friends of the happy times” of the Ivorian MP promptly took off, starting with the two journalists who had constructed the “Soumahoro character” in the media, namely Diego Bianchi, aka “Zoro”, and Marco Damilano, former director de l’Espresso and regular guest on the former’s show, “Propaganda Live” broadcast on La 7.

The two even reached out to Pope Francis who also took a selfie in St. Peter’s Square with Soumahoro and his wife.

Now Bianchi has the audacity to reverse the situation and say that the deputy was an unsuspecting person because he also frequented the Vatican, but failed to point out that he himself had brought him there.

The radar traces of the two politicians from whose list he was elected were then lost, namely Angelo Bonelli and Nicola Fratoianni. They all disappeared into thin air when they realized what was happening. Now Soumahoro is alone and suffers from a lack of clarity in his plans, a hubris as big as Everest and above all a lack of knowledge of the human soul, fundamental for those who want to do politics.

