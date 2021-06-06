Luis Carrión landed at FC Cartagena in December. Coming from Numancia, this professional of the beautiful game has drawn a line of work since then that has resulted in the team remaining in second for another year. «I arrived with great enthusiasm, seeing the team train with enthusiasm. We have been evolving little by little and we have finished very well ”, he highlights.

The permanence was a joy for the squad, who saw their presence consummate in the second two games before the end of the league. This moment was lived with “great joy” by Carrión, who considers this victory as “a relief for everyone. The good work of the players and their involvement has led us to arrive when it was difficult ”, he underlines.

To get to this point, everyone, players and coaching staff, have had to make an extra effort that has paid off and that has consolidated “a leap as a team in the last two months that in the end has also been seen in the results.” Of them, of his staff, the coach highlights the daily effort, “always working very hard”, which has allowed them to “improve day by day”. “We finished with a very good taste in our mouths and people are excited to start working in the preseason to do things well,” he adds.

The Catalan, who arrived last December, has been renewed as coach until June 2022



The good results of the team have not taken long to bring good news for Luis Carrión as well. The champion of this permanence will continue on the bench of the Albinegro team until at least 2022 after the confirmation last week of his renewal for one more season. For this next season, the ‘leivmotiv’ of this coach is to continue with the work for the flag and expand this thirst for trophies also with players who “come hungry” for Cartagena to improve even more.

A union without borders



On this road to permanence there is a group of people who have never left FC Cartagena alone: ​​their fans. The 24 peñas that make up the Federation have experienced a “very complicated” year, in Carrión’s mouth, “because they have not been able to attend the stadium”, although the Catalan emphasizes having always felt “that they were with us.” These fans with an albinegro heart form, together with the coaching staff and the squad, a perfect tandem that has seen a well-deserved reward with this apotheosis end of the season. «I think we have reciprocated and that makes me happy. Hopefully next year they can be in the stadium ”, he hopes, a possibility that, if fulfilled, will allow Cartagonova to vibrate again, in the stands and on the field, with each advance towards victory.