The soul dances, the text of Olly’s song at Sanremo Giovani 2022

What is the text of L’anima balla, Olly’s song competing in Sanremo Giovani 2022 broadcast on Rai 1, Friday 16 December? Here are all the lyrics to the song:

And still no, I still don’t understand anything

And I’ll tell you that I tried but I can’t

And I would like to shut down one day

Just to see who cries in the world

I know it’s sad, but deep down

Who is never sad deep down

But there are times when.

I hear the heart that speaks and it doesn’t matter anymore

As long as the soul dances, don’t be afraid

Faith, take your time, the road is long

As long as the soul dances.

I can trust you or not, or not, or not

That you are the end of the world

Without turning around tell me if

I can trust you or not

Or not, or not, or not, or not

That you are the end of the world

Without turning around tell me if.

But what is this dance, is the life that lives

It’s a pregnant mom, a laughing baby

It’s a photo I didn’t remember

It’s touching your hand by mistake

It’s leaving and finding each other by chance

But seeing each other happy and understanding that

C’est la vie, if I don’t dance, then stop

Ah, think about it, the beauty in simple things

Yet I did not see it, but I danced with the soul

But there are times when.

I hear the heart that speaks and it doesn’t matter anymore

As long as the soul dances, don’t be afraid

Faith, take your time, the road is long

As long as the soul dances.

I can trust you or not, or not, or not

That you are the end of the world

Without turning around tell me if

I can trust you or not

Or not, or not, or not, or not

That you are the end of the world

Without turning around tell me if.

C’est la vie, if I don’t dance, then stop

Ah, think about it, the beauty in simple things,

I hear the heart that speaks and it doesn’t matter anymore

As long as the soul dances.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Sanremo Giovani 2022 on live TV and live streaming? The final of the competition will be broadcast, as mentioned, tonight – Friday 16 December 2022 – at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.