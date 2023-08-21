“Big clubs buy whoever they want, but they can’t buy our souls.” No, the soul of Brighton is not for sale. Like that of Roberto De Zerbi, who after making the seagulls fly as high as ever in their history, up to 6th place, is now preparing the difficult season of confirmation and first time in Europe. He no longer has Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Levi Colwill, sold (well, Caicedo went to Chelsea for 133 million euros, the highest amount ever paid for a Premier League team to big clubs), but he’s already working to the next phenomena.