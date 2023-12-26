Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 18:38



| Updated 7:03 p.m.

The future of the Sorzano de Tejada palace and the Pedrera Foundation Museum return to the plenary session again. The last time it arrived was last April. The proposal of the then PSOE-Ciudadanos government was to reclassify this property as “patrimonial”, that is, capable of being sold, auctioned or mortgaged. Currently its rating is “demanial”, which prevents any of the aforementioned operations.

The motivation for the previous executive to promote this change was to unlock what could be a future exchange of this 18th century palace for the City Mill. Currently the City Council owns 72.18% of the Sorzano de Tejada by virtue of the agreement signed between the City Council and the family of the deceased Oriolano businessman Antonio Pedrera in 2010. An agreement that was the seed of the museum that was called to house the invaluable collection of art from the famous promoter.

A series of breaches of the agreement took the family and the City Council to court. The former accused the City Council of not complying with its obligation to invest nearly half a million euros in the rehabilitation of the third floor of the palace, while the City Council accused the Pedrera Foundation of not having made the donation of the art collection effective. . The Pedreras' appeal was finally rejected by the Court and the City Council today can still enjoy, if it does not renounce, more than ten years of the ownership it currently has over the property located in the Plaza de la Condesa de Vía Manuel.

Photos of the last exhibition that the Sorzano de Tejada hosted.



EvaMoya





The current government team of the mayor, Pepe Vegara, does not speak out and prefers to remain discreet about the negotiations it has open with the Pedrera Foundation. However, he continues to draw attention to the fact that they do not reverse what was promoted by his predecessors. Those popular in the opposition rejected the idea of ​​the now spokesperson and then vice mayor José Aix of exchanging the Palace for the City Mill. They understood that the economic valuation was not adjusted to reality and, in their own words, a building in conditions of use was being exchanged for another that threatens imminent ruin and that, in addition, appears on the Red List of Heritage of the Hispania Nostra Association. .

Municipal technicians maintain that the municipal part of the Sorzano de Tejada palace has a value of 1.2 million euros while the 3,300 square meters that form the surroundings of the city mill are quantified at almost 900,000. Behind the scenes, what was said was that the exchange would be highly beneficial, since, supposedly, the Valencian Government of Ximo Puig had committed to the then mayor to pay for the rehabilitation of the ruined flour mill for its conversion into a kind of center. of interpretation of the Segura orchard.

The City Mill and its surroundings, in an archive image.



Pablo Martínez





The Pedrera Foundation, for its part, always argued that its desire to recover the entire property of the Sorzano de Tejada was to lead first-hand what, they promised, would be the foundation of a first-class art gallery on a national scale. In this sense, it is worth remembering that the well-known Oriolano businessman once had one of the most important private collections in Spain with a large sample of Joaquín Agrasot, but also with some pieces by Miró or Picasso.

Allegations of the Board of Trustees



Now the issue is that, although the current local government does not express itself about its future intentions, it is not going to reverse the reclassification of the Sorzano de Tejada palace as a “heritage” asset. In fact, the last step that remains to be taken for this change to become official is to dismiss the allegation presented by the Orihuela Historical Artistic Board Foundation, which is the specific issue that the councilors will have to vote on this coming Thursday.

During the last term, the previous executive already gave up the use of the municipal part of Sorzano de Tejada and the Pedrera Foundation once again organized an exhibition where it showed musical instruments next to paintings in which they were represented. Before this, the Palace was closed to the public for almost a year, since the previous exhibition dated from April 2022, with former mayor Emilio Bascuñana still in power.

José Aix (Cs): «This serves as another example of the caricature that the PP has become» The orange spokesperson, José Aix, came out this Wednesday to recriminate the popular ones for now promoting something that, in his opinion, so vehemently condemned and censured the previous government (of which he was vice mayor) in the past. «Last April we had the opportunity to address this issue for the first time. What 'a priori' was supposed to be a calm debate turned into a succession of impertinences, insinuations, accusations and veiled threats from the moment the red light was activated on the microphone of popular mayor Rafael Almagro. The popular spokesperson was shown to be absolutely rude and disrespectful towards the Pedrera family, he censored those of us who governed that we were not doing with this movement an all-out defense of the municipal patrimony and questioned the complicity of those who voted in favor of the proposal. No less lacking was with the Pedrera family who claims to be the new head of the Orihuela garbage, Dámaso Aparicio, emphasizing his non-compliance, calling this measure electoralist and literally uttering an already anthological phrase that now, in his new capacity as advisor, seems having forgotten: 'we are going to give a palace to the Pedrera Foundation in exchange for a ruin'. A change in position that, Aix says, “is another example of the caricature that the Popular Party of Orihuela has become. This is what happens when there is no direction, there is no leadership and there is no work, as was seen today in the commissions when none of the government councilors had prepared one of the most important issues on the agenda. You know: false complaints, partygoers/revelers who don't know how to organize parties, urban issues that are rejected and voted in favor in less than six months, swaps that are an affront in April and that are now being promoted…”