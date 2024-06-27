Paris Hilton is out of selfies and landed in reality. She’s a bit like Margot Robbie when she walks out of Barbieland and lands in the world where women aren’t genetically gifted with pointy feet and wear Birkenstocks. The swashbuckling billionaire, influencer, actress, social media and reality star, entrepreneur and creator of unmemorable brands and perfumes (there’s always a bit of doubt that behind such a long list of activities lies substantial nothingness) landed yesterday on the benches of a commission of the American Congress as a witness to denounce the abuse and mistreatment of which she was the victim as a girl in a boarding school for the recovery of problem adolescents and to ask for a change in the law that regulates the functioning of these structures. Normally we find Paris Hilton on the other side of the counter, with complaints and arrests for drug possession, driving under the influence, speeding and more. From the news it can be seen that she also spent a few hours in very harsh prison, like all the others celebrity of a certain lineage.

Paris Hilton Attacks Child Welfare Programs at US Congress: 'I Was Locked Up and Abused'



Yesterday in Washington, she appeared before the House Committee on Economic and Social Affairs to tell what happened to her when her parents, unable to contain her exuberance, her rebellious spirit and above all her ADHD (very serious stuff, no joke here), sent her to a rehabilitation center for minors. The story seems very much like that of rich parents who get rid of their problematic and poorly performing children in the most comfortable way: fees of $800 to $1,000 a day, as long as someone else takes care of them. So the doors of the boarding school, the Provo Canyon School in Utah, opened for the teenager Paris, where Hilton said she was sexually abused, violently restrained and forced to take drugs for years. She said she was “violently restrained and dragged through the corridors, stripped and thrown into solitary confinement.” She was prevented from telling her parents, her few phone calls were monitored and the line was cut off if she said too much.



Paris Hilton with her father Richard Hilton

At 43, having put her Chihuahua in her designer handbag, together with her five glittery cell phones, leaving her children Phoenix (male) and London (female) to the nannies, generated in a test tube so as not to waste her precious time and little body, the billionaire influencer now dresses the role of the champion of the rights of violated adolescence. You spoke of your experience as a “kidnapping approved by parents” who fell, like many others, “into the industry’s deceptive marketing of problem teenagers.”

A $50 billion business, which includes – according to Hilton’s complaint – therapeutic colleges, military-style training camps, juvenile justice facilities and behavior modification programs. Hilton has accused the billion-dollar industry of being more interested in making money than protecting and caring for the vulnerable children for whom it is responsible.

“Is it more important to protect corporate profits or to protect the lives of young people in foster care?” he said in support of the law that tightens controls.

He had already spoken about abuse and mistreatment in 2020 in the documentary “This is Paris”. And then in his 2023 autobiography “Paris: The Memoir”.

A just and sacrosanct battle. Which I admit, it is difficult to clean up the image of the character Paris Hilton as we know her, with the nothingness of what she represents, with the inconsistency of her creams and her beauty routines (“skin care is sacred” she wrote in ‘autobiography). Or maybe it was precisely to escape from those experiences of being an abused teenager that the character Paris Hilton we know was born? They are unsolvable dilemmas, just as the human soul is unsolvable.