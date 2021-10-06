Of the photographed woman we see only a brown tinted bare arm, stretched along her back, and a glimpse of her neck. She turned her face away. She wears a white dress, narrow at the waist. Who is this woman who is so invisible, even if she fills a picture of 60 x 40 cm?

Njaic is the title that photographer Ilona Langbroek (1970) gives to this portrait. A bold name these days. In colonial times, the njai was the concubine or co-sleeper, as it was also called, of the Dutch men in colonial times. In the absence of European women, the men took a “woman of the land.” The najis often remained anonymous, even though they are the mother of generations of Dutch East Indies descendants. It is precisely this anonymity that the photographer emphasizes.

Langbroek lays in two series, Terra Incognita (2021) and Silent Loss (2020), her family’s past in Indonesia. Her photos can be seen in the Bildhalle gallery in Amsterdam; at the same time she shows work at Photo Basel. She was also present at Unseen Photo Fair 2021 in Amsterdam.

In 2019 Langbroek graduated cum laude from the Photo Academy in Amsterdam. Without hesitation, she describes her work as nostalgia, as a representation of the grief of her family members, but also tens of thousands of others who were forced to leave Indonesia and move to the Netherlands in the course of the twentieth century.

The striking chiaroscuro of Njaic returns in all her work, as in Terra Incognita (2020) and the peerless The resignation in parting (The acquisition of farewell, 2020). At first we see an extremely brightly lit lace blouse of a woman whose face is shrouded in shadow. She wears a gold dress with a palm leaf motif. The Resignation shows a hand holding a handkerchief; the sleeve around the arm is also of the finest lace and all this woven filigree waves goodbye, it’s almost abstract.

Great aesthetics

Langbroek achieves great aesthetics with minimal means, sometimes a bit too emphatic and perhaps a bit too symbolic. The background is always dark. Thanks to the process known as archival pigment print, a refined printing technique, her photos take on a painterly effect, with eighteenth-century precision, such as the still life with snowdrops, snowdrops (2021). She then turned the inflorescence: the bulbs lie on a high table, the delicate white flowers hang down to the ground.

Langbroek’s sources of inspiration are old photo albums of the Dutch East Indies, Indonesian literature, writer Maria Dermoût, her grandmother’s clothing and interviews she held with the generation of first migrants from the Dutch East Indies. She places her female models in a timeless ambiance, such as the Oud-Amelisweerd estate in Utrecht. Here a woman stands before the open window, we see her from the back, Expectations (2021) it is called. The first association is with the painting woman at the window (1822) by Caspar David Friedrich. The symmetry of the image is perfect on both works. The women imagine themselves unobserved and peer into an unknown distance. Melancholy and awareness of lack also speak out Longing for Insulinde (2021). A woman dressed in blue – like Vermeer’s woman reading a letter – stands in a doorway, under an unfolded parasol, the payong.

This photo, with the air of lyrical aesthetics, is from the series Silent Loss. It is remarkable that these recent photos express the longing for Insulinde, the colonial name for the Dutch East Indies, especially at a time when there is so much resistance to this controversial past. The tranquil, subdued beauty of Langbroek’s photos does not express politics, but they do speak of loss, of resignation in parting, such as the unprecedentedly beautiful work with the waving lace handkerchief.

Review Gallery Terra Incognita and Silent Loss, Ilona Langbroek. In: Bildhalle, Amsterdam. Until 23/10. Inl: bildhalle.nl ●●●●●

