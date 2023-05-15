Vinicius Junior is in the prime of his short career and has at least real Madrid fighting for the Champions League. If Benzema was the star of the team last year, the Brazilian winger has taken the reins of the white team and is one of the best players in the world today.
From Real Madrid they know the pearl they have and so much so that today they do not even consider the signing of kylian mbappe.
The end of the season at PSG is being a mere formality until the achievement of Ligue 1, without the Coupe de France or the Champions League and once again quite far from the goals set. When this happens in the big teams, there is always a constant murmur about the future of its stars and Mbappé’s history with Real Madrid increases the rumors. From England the conversation about the possible arrival of him to the whole of the capital in summer reappeared, but from the club he makes sure that it is not like that.
Real Madrid’s relations with PSG are completely broken, and the team’s planning for next season is already done, with Jude Bellingham as the star signing in the summer. Besides, they don’t want to give a euro to the Parisian team. All this comes thanks to the current level of Vinicius Junior, who in the League is always received with some fear and on European nights all the teams and fans agree that he is one of the best in the world.
The goal against Manchester City has the team very close to a new Champions League final and all the team’s danger comes from its boots, with the virtue it has of never wrinkling and trying until the final whistle, which makes it unique and so from Madrid right now he is placed above Kylian Mbappé both in level and when planning.
#sorpasso #Vinicius #Mbappé #Real #Madrid #forgets #French
