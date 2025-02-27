The Soria Environment Park: the failed project that the Junta de Castilla y León insists on reliving in flood zone

The domes of the failed city of the environment of Soria called ‘Energy dome’, which the Junta de Castilla y León wants to reconvert in a business park (PEMA), are built in flood zone. The Soto del Garray, where buildings are being rehabilitated in the form of domes of the project is in one of the floods floods at 500 years, although it is actually an area that was flooded in 2016. Then, the Minister of the Environment, Juan Carlos Suárez-Quiñones, which is still in office, insisted that this flood occur He insisted that the area was not flood. Official maps denies him.

Castilla y León resurrects the failed city of the Environment of Soria after 130 million and twenty years later

Garray is a town close to the city of Soria in which the Junta de Castilla y León wanted to build the ‘megaproject’ of the city of the Environment. You wanted to create a business park and lift a luxury urbanization in order to attract that area near the provincial capital and population, choosing a Soto very close to the Duero River for its location. Since 2003, only the urbanization of streets, parking, some building in the industrial estate and the famous domes, which would be the epicenter of the project, have materialized in that wasteland. The City of the Environment ended up being a sump of problems for the autonomous executive, since the Constitutional Court ended in 2013 annulled the law that authorized the construction, cost dozens of millions to the taxpayer, and also the area is considered “floodable at 500 years.”

Due to the path of this process of contentious judgments, resources and sentences, more than 3,000 black pines of more than 30 years were eliminated, the withdrawal of all the white stork nests and destruction of some, of the second colony of the species in the province of Soria (46 couples) were denounced, and the constructions in which buildings of the civil war that were part of the Military Aerom (trenches, houses, barracks) where the planes that bombarded Gernika came out.

In 2020 the Junta de Castilla y León resumed the project after reviving it through a new law, which forgot the urban ball originally designed and left the project in an industrial estate and in a business park. 4.5 million were announced to finish three of the seven domes, which have ended up being insufficient with works that follow their course.

The Soria Ecologists (ASDEN) already warned of the flood of the area when the project began, in 2003. The solution of the Junta de Castilla y León was to build the sewers of the dome without basements and with a ground floor on the ground on a meter on the natural terrain. The Ministry of Environment assures Eldiario.es that the “potential flood” of the area according to the studies and the report of the Duero Hydrographic Confederation has been taken into account.

The Duero Hydrographic Confederation (CHD) does recognize that the section of the Duero River that takes place at the height of the PEMA is considered an area with significant potential risk of flooding. “The important thing is the concept of danger associated with the draft and speed, so that an flood zone is considered dangerous in which the water speed is greater than 1 m/so with a draft greater than 1 m, or that the VXH product> 1. In the case of PEMA, water could rise upstream from the mouth of the Tera River (without regulation) in the Duero River (which has regulation with the Pozo rope reservoir), in any case without danger, ”they set out from the General Directorate of Infrastructure and Environmental Sustainability.





According to the current project, which has approved the Duero Hydrographic Confederation, some plots are “partially included in the Duero River Police area”, which means that they are up to 100 meters from the edge of the channel of these streams.

The Ministry of Environment of Castilla y León insists that by the Arroyo de la Vega water runs “as a backwater curve” from the Tera and through the southern perimeter of the park, “a small unused ditch”, which makes the functions of the dam “that prevents the water from jumping to the dome area.” But in 2016 the surrounding surroundings of the dome were flooded, still under construction.

In an interview in TVE at the beginning of the year, the Minister for Ecological Transition, Sara Aagesen, He showed the intention of his department to work to “open the debate” on cartography of flood areas in Spain so that the available scientific information is “binding” when “avoiding new constructions” in places of risk. So far such information about flood areas is “indicative”, not binding, and each administration interprets “in a different way.”

Allegations since years

Asden has been insisting that the area is flood and considers that the CD cartography “omits the presence of channels that do not appear as flood.” “With a normal water level of the Duero river water, it begins to run from water through the stream of La Vega, and when its flood level rises (without even having the consideration of medium ordinary flooding), this stream has enough flow to overflow and affect the urbanized surface of the pema that is located on its margins, as the images of the flood of the February 2016 ”, reiterate environmentalists.

In 2021 the association presented allegations to the work of the CHD of areas with potential flood risk because it only included half of Soto de Garray. Ecologists insist that the stream of La Vega “floods before the minimum rise of the flow” of the Duero if the dam is forced to take off more water due to the risk of overflow.

In 2022 the Soriana Ecologist Association wrote to the president of the CHD, María Jesús Lafuente, to ask for a meeting, an appointment that took place two years later “and so that they were only good words.” “He came to tell us that we alleged where he did not play,” express the environmentalists, who believe that the CHD should have taken it into account in their last review of the preliminary evaluation of the risk of flooding (EPRI). “The CHD already had the information related to the risks in the Soto de Garray, but among the new subtrams that were announced in January there was no novelty in Soria,” says the environmentalists.





The CHD confirms that the third cycle of the flood directive is currently being developed. “Recently, the EPRI of the previous cycle has just been reviewed, not having declared new Arpsi sections in the province of Soria,” he says through his communication department.

A judicialized project

The Constitutional Court annulled in 2013 the law authorized by the City of the Environment because this legal instrument was not adequate, since the possibility of undergoing judicial control was eliminated. The Contentious-Administrative Court of Soria ordered the demolition of the energy dome in 2014, so the Junta de Castilla y León decided to prepare a new and updated project, this time through a Decree that was published in 2015.

The Superior Court of Justice issued two years later a judgment contrary to the environmentalists who confirmed the legality of the decree and ruled out the demolition of the dome, a decision that was ratified in 2020 by the Supreme Court by dismissing the appeal filed by Asden. The dome on the dome have been ‘half’ for almost a decade until the regional government has decided to resume the works, although with a different approach.





The ‘mega project’ of the City of the Environment is still remembered in Soria with a sneer because of the oversized of its initial base. A walk in the area shows the abandoned skeleton: an sidewalk about a kilometer long with wooden cobblestones that now lie totally damaged, streets anywhere or three gigantic parking lots where the owners of the villas were going to park.

On the Paraquines, the Sorianos remember that the “idea” was that they served so that the inhabitants of the urbanizations that wanted to build their vehicles there and move through the area in “Golf carts.”

From a luxury residential area to a business park

The City of the Environment provided to install a luxury business and residential park with photovoltaic panels, biomass heating and 700 parking lots for cargo points for electric vehicles, a National School of Riding, Pool, Hotel and Technological Campos in a municipality that is ten minutes by car from Soria Capital. The intention was to multiply the Garray population: from 700 people to more than 4,000.

However, that has been very little, apart from a hole of 93 million euros spent between 2007 and 2017 and the 4.8 million that cost the construction of the electrical substation for the industrial sector. The building of the current project is 547,370 square meters of lucrative use (more than 772,000 industrial use), although the PEMA is expected to have a total area of ​​145 hectares. Currently in the industrial zone there is an sausage factory, a biomass plant promoted by the Board itself and a medical cannabis production company that has gone through an important crisis in these years until it is left to minimal.

Is your home in an flood zone? Find out on this map, street by street

At the end of last year, the government of Alfonso Fernández Mañueco approved another 4.5 million euros to consolidate the seven structures (the segments) of the energy dome, and another million and a half to finish five modules and adapt the buildings to host the Regional Teacher Training Center and the Professional Training Center for Employment. Within the project of this park, 2.5 million were also authorized to execute the second phase of the Garray airfield. In 2021 another contribution of five million was authorized to consolidate the structures, adaptation of access, surface treatment of the roofs and other works that continue to be underway. Between what has already been invested and the pending execution, the cost amounts to at least 126 million euros.